Congress Immigration Debate Rages As Trump Calls For Suspension Of Due Process

In a series of morning tweets, President Trump called again for suspension of due process for people who crossed the border illegally. He said that those immigrants should be deported immediately, without going before a judge.

Meanwhile, House Republicans push toward a vote on a so-called compromise immigration bill — one likely to fail with no Democratic support. NPR’s Ron Elving (@NPRrelving)discusses all of this and more with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson.

