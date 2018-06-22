Bringing The World Home To You

Phillie Phanatic Injures Fan With Hot Dog

Published June 22, 2018 at 5:17 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Wow. Some bizarre injuries in Major League Baseball. Yesterday we told you about a Cubs pitcher who got hurt taking his pants off. Well, in Philadelphia, a fan went to the ER after being struck in the face by a hot dog. Fortunately, Kathy McVay just has a black eye, no concussion. The hot dog wrapped in duct tape was fired into the stands by Philadelphia's mascot the Philly Fanatic. Fun tradition, but I think he put a little bit too much mustard on that dog. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
