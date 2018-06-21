Bringing The World Home To You

Taking His Pants Off Gets Cubs Pitcher On The Disabled List

Published June 21, 2018 at 6:16 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Chicago Cubs are in first place. So you might say they've been beating the pants off the competition - although maybe use a different phrase if you're anywhere near Wrigley Field. A key relief pitcher for the Cubs, Brandon Morrow, got injured this week taking his pants off. He was pulling his left leg out, and his back spasmed. He told reporters it's frustrating going on the disabled list because of something stupid like taking your pants off. And you're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

