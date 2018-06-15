Bringing The World Home To You

Small Town Mayor Wins In 3-Vote Landslide

Published June 15, 2018 at 5:02 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Bruce Lorenz, the mayor of Ruso, N.D., the state's smallest incorporated city. He won re-election Tuesday with 100 percent of the vote - 100 percent. All three voters supported him. After the voting, election analysts noted how close the mayor came to suffering from low turnout. He is 86 years old, and he says he completely forgot that Tuesday was election day until his daughter reminded him. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

