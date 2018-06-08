Goat Yoga Helps Brent Cowles Be 'Okay Alone'

Bringing The World Home To You

The Colorado Sound | By Benji McPhail
Published June 8, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT

Brent Cowles is a fixture on the Colorado music scene. He's been drawing local attention since his days in the Americana band You Me & Apollo. Since leaving the group he founded while still in his teens, Cowles has been grinding out a solo career and will release his first full-length album, How To Be Okay Alone, on June 15th. The Colorado Sound invited Cowles to blow off some steam and relax with some goat yoga and give us a sneak preview of his upcoming release.

Benji McPhail
