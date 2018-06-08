Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Has Died, CNN Reports

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We have some very sad news to report this morning. Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61 years old. CNN is confirming that this morning. Anthony Bourdain, of course, was a chef, a writer, a storyteller for the Cable News Network - Emmy-winning host of the program "Parts Unknown." CNN confirmed Bourdain's death today. The network is reporting that the cause of death was suicide, and I just want to read a statement from the network. They said, it is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us, and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time. That statement coming from CNN. Now, Anthony Bourdain spoke on our air with Terry Gross on WHYY's Fresh Air in October of 2017. He was remembering one of his first jobs in the kitchen as a dishwasher.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

ANTHONY BOURDAIN: It was very hard work. You had to be there on time. There were certain absolute rules. And for whatever reason, I responded to that. It was a mix of chaos but also considerable order that, I guess, I needed at the time.

GREENE: Now, Bourdain was honored for many - with many media industry awards. That included the Peabody. The judges of the Peabody honored him and also "Parts Unknown" for expanding our palates and horizons in equal measure. The judges said he's irreverent, honest, curious, never condescending, never obsequious. People open up to him and, in doing so, often reveal more about their hometowns or homelands than a traditional reporter could hope to document. The judges there for the Peabody talking about Anthony Bourdain. And I have to say just on a personal level - so many of us who love and value traveling and going to places and meeting people and listening to their stories found a lot of inspiration from Anthony Bourdain. Again, Anthony Bourdain - celebrity chef, storyteller - has died at the age of 61 years old.

[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: We say Anthony Bourdain spoke with Fresh Air in October 2017, but the conversation was actually in October 2016.]

(SOUNDBITE OF LUCY VINCENT'S "EUPHORIA") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.