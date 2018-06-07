Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Couple Marries Years After Dating In High School

Published June 7, 2018 at 6:31 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Kimberly Dean and Ron Palmer. When they were in high school sometime in the last century, they briefly dated, didn't last and married and divorced other people. But they kept in touch. And around 20 years ago, they said if they were both single when they turned 50, they would marry. They were. And they did. People magazine reports they got married June 1 after a courtship that lasted, in total, almost 37 years. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories