Couple Marries Years After Dating In High School

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Kimberly Dean and Ron Palmer. When they were in high school sometime in the last century, they briefly dated, didn't last and married and divorced other people. But they kept in touch. And around 20 years ago, they said if they were both single when they turned 50, they would marry. They were. And they did. People magazine reports they got married June 1 after a courtship that lasted, in total, almost 37 years. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.