It was the major turning point in World War II. Seventy-four years ago today, June 6, 1944, the allies stormed ashore in France to drive the Germans out. Less than a year later, the bloody conflict was over.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young looks back at an interview with historian John McManus, who wrote “The Dead And Those About To Die: The Big Red One at Omaha Beach” about what happened that day.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.