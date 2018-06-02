Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fresh Air Weekend: David Sedaris; 'Vogue' Titan André Leon Talley

Fresh Air
Published June 2, 2018 at 9:00 AM EDT
David Sedaris' new book of stories covers his beach house, his family and getting older. His best advice for aging well? Try "being rich."
David Sedaris' new book of stories covers his beach house, his family and getting older. His best advice for aging well? Try "being rich."

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Forget 'Good Times,' David Sedaris Is Far More Interested In 'Bad Behavior':Calypso features stories about family, aging and mortality. In his 61 years, Sedaris says he's learned two things: Be careful when you buy scented candles, and always have a joke in your back pocket.

Sexuality, Mortality, Failure — 'My Ex-Life' Has Fun Asking Big Questions:A divorced couple reconnects after nearly 30 years apart in Stephen McCauley's new novel. Critic Maureen Corrigan says My Ex-Lifeis asocial satire that's "suffused with generosity."

For 'Vogue' Titan André Leon Talley, Fashion Was A 'Gateway To The World': Talley felt like a misfit growing up — until he stumbled upon a copy of the iconic fashion magazine. Paging through Vogue, he says, was like traveling down a "rabbit hole" into "a world of glamour."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Forget 'Good Times,' David Sedaris Is Far More Interested In 'Bad Behavior'

Sexuality, Mortality, Failure — 'My Ex-Life' Has Fun Asking Big Questions

For 'Vogue' Titan André Leon Talley, Fashion Was A 'Gateway To The World'

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.