Mick Jagger Is A Total Instagram Dad

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with another edition of "Stars - They're Just Like Us." Turns out, Mick Jagger is just as capable of being a dorky dad as anyone else. The rock icon likes to leave cheesy comments on his son Lucas' Instagram photos. One classic example - Lucas Jagger posted a photo of himself standing in the surf, and his dad posted, look out for the water. But the 19-year-old dishes it right back, posting on a photo of his dad swinging his guitar at a show, please don't let that fall. It's MORNING EDITION.