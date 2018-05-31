Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Mick Jagger Is A Total Instagram Dad

Published May 31, 2018 at 5:08 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with another edition of "Stars - They're Just Like Us." Turns out, Mick Jagger is just as capable of being a dorky dad as anyone else. The rock icon likes to leave cheesy comments on his son Lucas' Instagram photos. One classic example - Lucas Jagger posted a photo of himself standing in the surf, and his dad posted, look out for the water. But the 19-year-old dishes it right back, posting on a photo of his dad swinging his guitar at a show, please don't let that fall. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories