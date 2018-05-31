A Tale Of 2 Proposals

Bringing The World Home To You

Published May 31, 2018 at 5:08 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Becky McCabe went to the zoo in Memphis with a plan. She was going to propose to her girlfriend, Jessa. She had friends taking video as she pulled out a ring, told Jessa she loved her and asked her to marry her. CBS posted video of Jessa not answering. Instead, she began rooting around in her purse.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

BECKY MCCABE: What are you doing?

JESSA GILLASPIE: Oh, my God.

GREENE: Jessa pulled out the ring she had brought. She had come with the same plan. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

