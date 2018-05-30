Bringing The World Home To You

U.S. Geological Survey Answers Volcano-Marshmallow Question

Published May 30, 2018 at 6:35 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with some safety advice. The U.S. Geological Survey is fielding questions on Twitter about an erupting Hawaiian volcano. One person asked the obvious question, is it safe to roast marshmallows over volcanic vents, assuming you had a long enough stick? The questioner asked if gas from a volcano would make the marshmallow poisonous or just really well-done. This is a downer, but the USGS tweeted back, no, that's not safe. Don't try. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
