Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

DJ Sessions: Early Music From Medieval To Baroque

Published May 30, 2018 at 1:40 PM EDT
An 1820s engraving of Austrian composer Franz Peter Schubert, by Weger. (Rischgitz/Getty Images)
An 1820s engraving of Austrian composer Franz Peter Schubert, by Weger. (Rischgitz/Getty Images)

For most people, “early music” means Beethoven, Bach and Debussy. But scholar Angela Mariani is interested in what came before those composers.

On this week’s Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mariani, host of the nationally syndicated radio show “Harmonia Early Music” from WFIU Public Radio, which highlights medieval, renaissance and baroque music.

Music From The Segment

“La Rosette,” composed by Michael Praetorius; performed by Piffaro

[Youtube]

“Mith hierthae brendher,” composed by Anonymous; performed by Ensemble Peregrina

[Youtube]

“Diferencias sobre el canto llano de caballero,” composed by Antonio de Cabezón; performed by Byron Schenkman

[Youtube]

“Der Leiermann,” composed by Franz Schubert; performed by Nataša Mirkovic-DeRo and Matthias Loibner

[Youtube]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.