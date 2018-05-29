Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Makers Of 'Sesame Street' Move To Protect The Brand

Published May 29, 2018 at 6:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Makers of "Sesame Street" are protecting the brand. They sued the people behind the new Melissa McCarthy film. In "The Happytime Murders," she's a detective working with a puppet. "Sesame Street" producers complained the film features, quote, "explicit, profane, drug-using, misogynistic, violent puppets," but that's not the heart of the lawsuit. You can make a film with puppets. But can you get away with the movie's tag line - no sesame, all street? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories