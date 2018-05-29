Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Sherman Works On Unblocking 49er Fans He'd Blocked On Twitter

Published May 29, 2018 at 6:47 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. NFL star Richard Sherman is known for stirring things up with opponent teams and their fans. During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, Sherman blocked his fair share of fans on Twitter, especially from rival team the San Francisco 49ers. Now as luck or maybe as fate would have it, Sherman has now signed with the 49ers and is doing damage control. Over the weekend, he sent a tweet about unblocking all those Niners fans. Karma will get you every time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories