Weezer Covers Toto Song But Not The One Fans Wanted

Published May 28, 2018 at 5:49 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Don't tell Weezer what to do. For over a year, fans have been trying to get the band to cover "Africa" by Toto. There was a hashtag and everything. Well, Weezer did decide to cover a Toto song but went with "Rosanna" instead.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROSANNA")

WEEZER: (Singing) All I want to do when I wake up in the morning is see your eyes. Rosanna, Rosanna.

MARTIN: #WeezerCoverAfrica may be disappointed, but seriously, how do you cover perfection?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AFRICA")

TOTO: (Singing) It's going to take a lot to take me away from you.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
