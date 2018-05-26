Panel Questions

HELEN HONG, HOST:

Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Paula, it's always exciting when your adult children finally move out to make it on their own. To help their son get out and start his own life, one New York couple did what?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Didn't they sue to get him out?

HONG: Yes.

POUNDSTONE: They went to the courts.

HONG: That is correct.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

(APPLAUSE)

HONG: They sued him. The parents had been posting eviction notices on their 30-year-old son's door, we assume, next to the sign he made that says do not enter without password. But finally, they had to take him to court saying he needed to move out and find a real job. He's serving as his own lawyer. So suck it, Mom, He did find a job.

(APPLAUSE)

HONG: The man-child is appealing. And we mean that only in the legal sense.

ADAM FELBER: Only - I've seen him.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: The man-child - I love that. I can't even imagine though, like, I - you know, I need to - I don't like friction in the home. I mean, I just can't imagine, like, passing one another in the hallway. Or, you know, wouldn't it be, you know...

FELBER: How's your lawsuit going? Fine, Dad.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: Yeah. That's a weird morning conversation.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

FELBER: Yeah.

HONG: It's so true because they had been sending him notes. You know, they had been putting notes under his door. And they were...

HARI KONDABOLU: It's tough when you go on a date with someone. And they invite you back to their crib, and they have an actual crib there.

(LAUGHTER)

KONDABOLU: Their actual crib - it's a crib joke.

HONG: Hari, this week, Febreeze descended on the town of Parrish, Ala., to help get rid of the odor left by what?

KONDABOLU: It was barbecue?

HONG: It is way, way worse than barbecue.

KONDABOLU: Oh, I like barbecue.

HONG: Would you like a hint?

KONDABOLU: Yeah.

HONG: It's like being stuck behind a garbage truck in traffic. But instead of a truck, it's a train. And instead of garbage, it's 10 million pounds of poop.

KONDABOLU: Is it the stench of 10 million pounds of poop?

HONG: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: That is correct.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HONG: On a poop train.

FELBER: I don't think would classify that as a hint, Helen.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Now, wait a minute...

HONG: In case you missed the story of...

FELBER: Poop train.

HONG: ...The poop train...

POUNDSTONE: (Singing) Ride on the poop train.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: It is not just the title of Cat Stevens' grossest song.

POUNDSTONE: (Singing) Come take me home again.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: A freight train containing over 200 shipping containers full of human waste from New York was stuck on the tracks next to the Alabama town for two months.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, Lord-y (ph).

HONG: I know. Not only was it gross, the New York poop would not shut up about how hard it was to find a decent cup of coffee in Alabama.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: So obnoxious, New York poop - during its extended stay, residents said that the smell was so overwhelming that it made the entire town smell like a Starbucks.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Why are you guys shipping your poop to - why is New York shipping their poop to Alabama?

HONG: I think it was en route through this town. And then something happened with, like...

POUNDSTONE: Wait a minute. From New York to Alabama is not part of a route to anywhere.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Your Waze isn't working.

(LAUGHTER)

KONDABOLU: Yeah, that's what it was.

HONG: That poop took a wrong left.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah, we're trying to go to New Jersey, but...

FELBER: ...Here we are. Let's get some barbecue.

POUNDSTONE: I think we're going to have to swing down through Alabama to avoid the traffic.

(LAUGHTER)