Oregon Couple Unplugs Alexa After Private Conversation Is Recorded

Published May 25, 2018 at 6:39 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You wonder if your smart speaker is always listening? Well, an Oregon couple tells KIRO-TV they had a private conversation, their Amazon Echo recorded it and then sent the audio to someone on their contact list. Now, Amazon says the couple must have woken up their speaker by saying something sounding like Alexa, then they used words that sounded like send message. Amazon says this is extremely rare. Not enough for this couple. They've unplugged Alexa, and they say it's for good. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
