Missouri Man Was Passionate About Storm Chasing

Published May 25, 2018 at 6:28 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A Missouri man named Jim Sellars, aka Mad Dog Sellars, died earlier this week. He worked for more than three decades for a phone company, and he was a reserve police officer. But his real passion was storm chasing. His brother, John, said, quote, "he could look at the radar and just know where the storm was headed." Jim clearly also had a sense of humor because in his obituary he instructs his friends to launch his ashes into a tornado, adding, that'll be fun. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
