Runner Lines Up In The Marathon Line By Mistake

Published May 24, 2018 at 7:04 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're a runner, imagine this nightmare. You arrive for race and you're told, hey, you trained for a half-marathon, you're actually running a full 26 miles. Well, this was real for Mike Kohler. The North Dakota man accidentally lined up for the full marathon instead of the half. He could have stopped at mile 13, but he thought, hey, I'm with the pack. I'm in it. And he finished. The real nightmare? Because of his registration, he was given a half-marathon medal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
