Democrats, Republicans Hold Separate Meetings To See Secret Russia Probe Documents

Published May 24, 2018 at 12:11 PM EDT

Two different congressional briefings will be held in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, for lawmakers to review secret documents in the FBI’s Russia investigation, including information that Republicans demanded to see about a government informant who contacted Trump campaign aides in 2016.

In an unusual move, Republicans will attend one meeting with top intelligence officials, and Democrats will attend another. NPR national security editor Phil Ewing (@philewing) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the developments.

