Correction To Previous Day's Report On Michigan State Settlement

Published May 23, 2018 at 8:52 AM EDT

On Thursday, May 17, we interviewed Michigan State University Interim President John Engler about the $500 million settlement for victims of university athletic doctor and convicted sex abuser Larry Nassar. At one point during the conversation, we mistakenly referred to the school as the University of Michigan.

Also, Engler stated that the university discovered what Nassar was doing in 2016. But, Michigan State had looked into allegations of wrongdoing by Nasser in 2014. When we contacted Engler's office later on Thursday, it issued a statement saying that "the investigation conducted in 2014 cleared Nassar of allegations and no charges were filed then, so at that time, it was not believed to be sexual misconduct."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

