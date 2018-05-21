Bringing The World Home To You

At Age 93, Ohio Golfer Finally Gets A Hole-In-One

Published May 21, 2018 at 6:16 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Golfers know it doesn't seem like the most demanding sport. You can, if you want, drive a cart to your ball while sipping a beer. Yet golf can be maddeningly tough. It's humbling, takes time. And Ben Bender took the time. The Zanesville, Ohio, man played most of his life and, at last, decided it was his final round. That final round was when he hit his first and only hole-in-one. All it took him was 93 years. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
