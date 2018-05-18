Bringing The World Home To You

World War I Artillery Shell Put Out With The Trash

May 18, 2018

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. One-hundred years after the first world war, French farmers still sometimes encounter a buried artillery shell. That's understandable. What's less understandable is that someone in London, Ontario, found a World War I artillery shell put out with the trash and found by a neighbor. It's believed the shell was tossed by a landlord cleaning up after recently evicted tenants. The neighbor who found the shell said, quote, "those idiots had that in their house." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

