Food Pantries Become Lifeline For Unauthorized Immigrants Anxious About Deportation

Published May 16, 2018 at 1:11 PM EDT

Federal food benefit programs are vital for low-income immigrant families. But if a parent is unauthorized to live in the U.S., they may decide not to enroll their children who are citizens in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP to get money for groceries.

As Esther Honig (@estherhonig) of Harvest Public Media reports from Colorado, there’s growing anxiety that enrollment in SNAP could lead to deportation.

