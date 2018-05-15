Bringing The World Home To You

Literary Giant Tom Wolfe Dies

Published May 15, 2018 at 1:52 PM EDT

Literary giant Tom Wolfe, who chronicled everything from hippies to the space program before turning his eye to fiction, has died. Wolfe was known for creating a “New Journalism” and writing bestsellers that defined eras of American life. His books included “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test” and “The Bonfire of the Vanities.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young look back at Wolfe’s life and career with NPR’s Lynn Neary (@LynnPNeary).

