Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New York Police Arrest Psychic Zoe For Fraud

Published May 14, 2018 at 6:44 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A New York psychic has been arrested for fraud. Her name is Psychic Zoe. And, apparently, she told one of her clients that unless the woman bought her a 9.2-carat diamond ring, she would never find true love. This woman must have been desperate because she bought that ring and shelled out more than $700,000 to Psychic Zoe. New York police finally came calling and arrested her, which is weird because if she really was a psychic, you would think she'd have known they were coming. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories