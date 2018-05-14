New York Police Arrest Psychic Zoe For Fraud

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A New York psychic has been arrested for fraud. Her name is Psychic Zoe. And, apparently, she told one of her clients that unless the woman bought her a 9.2-carat diamond ring, she would never find true love. This woman must have been desperate because she bought that ring and shelled out more than $700,000 to Psychic Zoe. New York police finally came calling and arrested her, which is weird because if she really was a psychic, you would think she'd have known they were coming. It's MORNING EDITION.