German Police Respond To Aisle Rage Call At Ikea

Published May 14, 2018 at 6:29 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. German police responded to an incident of road rage on Saturday - road rage, I guess, or maybe aisle rage. It involved two customers at an Ikea store and their shopping carts - sounds like some kind of game of chicken. The women were going to collide, and both assumed the right of way. There was yelling and shoving. The younger woman's dad pushed the other woman, who cut her head on a metal shelf. Police say both parties were equally at fault. At least there's that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
