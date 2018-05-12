Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will be the next slogan to come out of the White House? Helen Hong.
HELEN HONG: Believe me. He who smelt it dealt it.
(LAUGHTER)
HONG: Believe me.
SAGAL: Believe me.
HONG: Believe me...
SAGAL: Janelle James.
JANELLE JAMES: Hope change.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.
ALONZO BODDEN: Hopefully, it's, we're sorry.
(APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS, HOST:
Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Janelle James, Alonzo Bodden.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.