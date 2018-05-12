Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next slogan to come out of the White House? Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Believe me. He who smelt it dealt it.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Believe me.

SAGAL: Believe me.

HONG: Believe me...

SAGAL: Janelle James.

JANELLE JAMES: Hope change.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Hopefully, it's, we're sorry.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS, HOST:

Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Janelle James, Alonzo Bodden.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.