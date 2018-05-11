Bringing The World Home To You

R. Kelly Dropped From Spotify Playlists As #MuteRKelly Heats Up

Published May 11, 2018 at 1:52 PM EDT
R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, June 30, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, June 30, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)

Spotify has announced it will stop promoting R. Kelly’s music on its streaming service, via playlists or recommendations. It comes as a movement called #MuteRKelly grows. R. Kelly has been accused of various sexual misconduct for years, including controlling a group of women that lives with him by blocking them from contact with the outside world.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Geoff Edgers (@geoffedgers), national arts reporter at The Washington Post and host of the podcast “Edge of Fame.”

