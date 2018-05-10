Bringing The World Home To You

Original Iron Man Suit Is Missing From Storage

Published May 10, 2018 at 6:43 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF BLACK SABBATH SONG, "IRON MAN")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Remember the 2008 film "Iron Man," when Robert Downey Jr. starred as a morally bankrupt billionaire-turned-superhero? And really, it was all about the suit, which made him fly and blow stuff up and generally wreak havoc on bad guys. Well, police in Los Angeles say the suit has gone missing from a prop storage facility. Officials say it's worth about $325,000. But will it make the thief's voice sound like this?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IRON MAN")

BLACK SABBATH: (Through voice filter) I am Iron Man.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

