In Nashville, It's Catfish On Ice

Published May 10, 2018 at 1:52 PM EDT

The Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets square off in a Game 7, winner-take-all showdown in the NHL’s second-round playoffs Thursday night. The game will be played in Nashville, where there’s one slightly illicit tradition that can be as much of a spectacle as the game itself.

Just after the national anthem, fans throw catfish onto the ice.

Elliott Wenzler (@ElliottWenzler) from WPLN caught up with one couple known for their elaborate catfish stunts before a recent game.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.