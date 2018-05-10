How 3 American Detainees Returned Home From North Korea

President Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for unexpectedly releasing three Americans held as prisoners in North Korea ahead of a planned summit between the two leaders. The detainees arrived back in the U.S. overnight.

NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the circumstances of the detainees’ capture and release.

