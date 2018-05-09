Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Dr. Drai Beats Dr. Dre

Published May 9, 2018 at 5:19 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF DR. DRE SONG, "STILL D.R.E.")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm David Greene. For a gynecologist in Pennsylvania, the legal troubles began when he tried to trademark his nickname. Dr. Draion Burch wanted to go by Dr. Drai, which did not sit well with Dr. Dre. The rapper filed a trademark dispute saying this could cause confusion, especially given that Dr. Drai the doctor makes audiobooks. The United States Trademark Office did not see any risk of confusion and dismissed the complaint filed by Dr. Dre the rapper. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories