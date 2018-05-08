Bringing The World Home To You

Chinese Steel And Aluminum Exports Rose In April, Undeterred By U.S. Tariffs

Published May 8, 2018 at 1:40 PM EDT

Chinese exports of steel and aluminum are up according to the latest figures, despite new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in March.

Liu He, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, will visit Washington next week to continue trade talks between the two countries.

Meanwhile the subject of tariffs remains contentious among U.S. economists. On Monday, we heard from an economist who says tariffs can protect American workers. Today, another economist says that view is misguided.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ellen Hughes-Cromwick (@EllenHughesCrom), former chief economist with the Department of Commerce under President Obama. She’s now with the Energy Institute at the University of Michigan.

