The Case For The Fair-Weather Sports Fan

Published May 7, 2018 at 12:52 PM EDT
Should a fan hide their soft spot for LeBron James, if they don't live in Cleveland? (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Should a fan hide their soft spot for LeBron James, if they don't live in Cleveland? (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

In the NBA playoffs Monday night, it’s the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So is it OK to root for, say, the Golden State Warriors, who play Tuesday, if you aren’t from the Golden State? Or should you hide your soft spot for LeBron James if you don’t live in Cleveland?

The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson people should support the teams they like, no matter where they live.

