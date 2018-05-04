Bringing The World Home To You

First-Time Flyer Finds His Own Way Off The Plane

Published May 4, 2018 at 7:02 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. An airline passenger in China said after his plane landed, he was feeling stuffy and hot. We all know this experience. You're anxious to get off the plane. It is taking forever for the other passengers to deplane. This guy wasn't having it, though.

He opened the emergency exit, activating the emergency slide. The airline, called Lucky Air, turned him over to police for questioning and fined the man thousands of dollars. Turns out, it was the first time he had flown - might be the last. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

