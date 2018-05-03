Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Audible The Race Horse Attracts The Attention Of Audible.Com

Published May 3, 2018 at 6:59 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Audible.com is Amazon's audiobook company, and a marketing executive at Audible was monitoring online searches when he came across another famous Audible - Audible the racehorse. The company decided to sponsor the horse, and Audible's Audible is a favorite in this weekend's Kentucky Derby. Now, the horse was named for a football tactic when the quarterback changes the play, so I guess you could say this is the story of Audible calling an audible and backing Audible. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories