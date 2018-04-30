Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Trump-Macron Planted Tree Is Dug Up To Go Into Quarantine

Published April 30, 2018 at 6:30 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an update on a White House tree. French President Emmanuel Macron brought a tree to Washington last week, a tree from a World War I battlefield. With President Trump, he planted it on the White House lawn. But days later, it vanished. The mystery is now solved. The tree was put in quarantine, we're told, out of fear it might spread parasites. Do not worry, a French official told Reuters, the tree is doing very well - somewhere. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories