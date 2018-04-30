Trump-Macron Planted Tree Is Dug Up To Go Into Quarantine

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an update on a White House tree. French President Emmanuel Macron brought a tree to Washington last week, a tree from a World War I battlefield. With President Trump, he planted it on the White House lawn. But days later, it vanished. The mystery is now solved. The tree was put in quarantine, we're told, out of fear it might spread parasites. Do not worry, a French official told Reuters, the tree is doing very well - somewhere. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.