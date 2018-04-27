Bringing The World Home To You

Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Tom Brokaw Latest Scandal At NBC News

Published April 27, 2018 at 1:40 PM EDT
Tom Brokaw attends the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival, April 15, 2015, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Tom Brokaw attends the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival, April 15, 2015, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Two women, including a former NBC correspondent, have accused retired anchor Tom Brokaw of sexually harassing them in the 1990s.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) joins Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) to discuss the latest on the allegations and other news involving the network, including former “Today” show host Ann Curry saying she warned NBC about Matt Lauer years before his firing for sexual harassment. Plus, Joy Reid, a host on sister channel MSNBC, is in hot water for past blog posts that demeaned gay people.

