North And South Korean Leaders Set To Meet For 1st Time Since 2007

The leaders of North and South Korea meet for the first time since 2007 on Friday. The meeting will set the stage for an expected meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, where the North’s nuclear weapons program will be the main topic.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with NPR Beijing correspondent Anthony Kuhn (@akuhnNPRnews) in Seoul about China’s perspective on these events.

