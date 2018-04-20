Bringing The World Home To You

Couple Has 14 Kids — All Boys

Published April 20, 2018 at 5:11 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of people choose not to find out the sex of their baby beforehand because they want to be surprised. Same for the Schwandt family in Rockford, Mich. They were holding out for a girl, which would have been a shocker considering they already had 13 boys. The new baby was born Wednesday. And, surprise, it was a boy. Fourteen boys in one family. Zero girls. What are the odds? .02 percent, according to one genetics counselor. At least they'll have plenty of hand-me-downs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
