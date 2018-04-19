Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Avoid Traffic Fines By Confessing Online

Published April 19, 2018 at 5:32 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a high-stakes social media post. Communist China was once famous for self-criticisms. If you were caught doing anything the party didn't like, you might have to denounce yourself. Traffic police in southwest China brought that idea to the social media age. They tell drivers accused of minor offences they can avoid a fine if they confess online, and the confession must get 20 likes. So you're counting on your online friends to get you off. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories