Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Robber In Georgia Used Clear Plastic Bag As His Mask, Police Say

Published April 18, 2018 at 5:09 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King with a tale as old as crime. Last week a masked man robbed a GameStop store in Georgia. He appears not to have thought things through. His mask was a clear plastic bag. You can see his face perfectly. Even the police think it's a little funny. They posted surveillance video of the robbery to Facebook and asked the public to help in the search, writing, you can help us catch him once you stop laughing. Not clear if the store's owners find it so hilarious. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories