Inspectors with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons say they were denied access to the Syrian town of Douma, where a suspected chemical weapons attack on April 7 killed dozens and prompted U.S.-led missile strikes over the weekend.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR’s Michele Keleman (@michelekelemen).

