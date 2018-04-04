Bringing The World Home To You

A Flock Of Seagulls And Pepperoni

Published April 4, 2018 at 5:33 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Seventeen years ago, Nick Burchill was staying at a hotel in British Columbia. He brought a delicacy from his hometown of Halifax - Chris Brothers pepperoni. His room didn't have a fridge, so he left the meat next to an open window and went for a walk. When he got back, his room was full of seagulls devouring his pepperoni. They trashed the room, and the hotel banned him. Last week, he went back to apologize, and the hotel lifted the ban, but he might want to leave the snacks at home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

