Soldiers In Oklahoma Tangle With A Grumpy Goose

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. U.S. soldiers are tough people, ready to face down any aggressor, unless that aggressor is a grumpy goose. A security camera at Oklahoma's Fort Sill captured this standoff. A group of soldiers are marching single file across a courtyard when this goose flies directly at the first soldier in line. He turns his back to try and block the attack. Then, he runs into a building. The rest of the soldiers follow suit because that is the rational thing to do. And the goose lives to fight another day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.