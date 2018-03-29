Bringing The World Home To You

Saucony Designs 'America Runs On Dunkin' Shoes

Published March 29, 2018 at 6:09 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The slogan for Dunkin' Donuts is America Runs On Dunkin'. Well, next month in Boston, people are definitely going to be running on Dunkin'. For the marathon, the Saucony brand designed special shoes, and this year's design? Dunkin' Donuts. Actually, a pink frosted donut on the back, shades of pink and orange on the sole. Massachusetts is the beloved home of Dunkin'. In fact, if runners want the real thing, there are 18 Dunkin' Donuts along the marathon route. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
