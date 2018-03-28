Bringing The World Home To You

NPR News & More

Emoluments Lawsuit Against President Trump Allowed To Proceed

By Peter Overby
Published March 28, 2018 at 4:22 PM EDT
A lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia regarding President Trump's profits from the Trump International Hotel near the White House can proceed, a federal judge has ruled.
Updated at 5:20 p.m. ET

A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit alleging President Trump is violating the anti-corruption sections of the Constitution, known as the emoluments clauses, can proceed.

Federal District Judge Peter Messitte, in Greenbelt, Md., ruled that Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine have legal standing to sue Trump. They allege that Trump wrongly profits when foreign officials do business at the hotel he owns near the White House.

This is the first victory for plaintiffs in the three emoluments lawsuits against Trump. A federal judge in New York City ruled in December that plaintiffs in a separate suit lacked standing; that case is being appealed. A hearing in a third lawsuit is scheduled for June 7.

Frosh told NPR they expect to proceed with discovery — the process of obtaining relevant documents from Trump.

But Messitte wants a second hearing in the case, in part to examine the meaning of the emoluments clauses, which have never been considered in court. The domestic Emoluments Clause says the president cannot accept money or favors from state governments. The Foreign Emoluments Clause bars federal officials from getting rewards or benefits from foreign governments.

The judge also narrowed the lawsuit's scope, saying the plaintiffs could not raise emoluments questions about Trump properties outside the Washington area.

The Justice Department is expected to fight the discovery motion.

Peter Overby
Peter Overby has covered Washington power, money, and influence since a foresighted NPR editor created the beat in 1994.
