Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

A Look At The State Of School Integration 64 Years After Brown v. Board Of Education

Published March 28, 2018 at 4:44 PM EDT

Linda Brown Thompson ofBrown v. Board of Education died this week. In 1954, the decision was supposed to desegregate schools. Now, 64 years later, NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Georgetown University law professor Sheryll Cashin about the effects.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: April 4, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
In this report, it's said that zero percent of black children in the nation attended a majority white school. That statistic was about black children in the South, not the nation.

Tags

NPRAll Things Considered
More Stories